ATP 3rd ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into his second Western & Southern Open semi-final after defeating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in an entertaining 3 sets of tennis. The Greek maintained his focus to earn a spot in the last four in Cincinnati after he nearly wrapped it up in the second set when the Canadian saved the match at 5-4 down on by millimetres to go on a force a third set.

The Greek champions now face German Alexander Zverev (4th in the world) late Saturday morning.