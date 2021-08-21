PM Mitsotakis and Erdogan talk over phone about Afghan refugee crisis

The two leaders agreed that both countries face similar challenges regarding the impending refugee crisis

The developments in Afghanistan and the large migratory flows out of the now Taliban-controlled country was the main topic of discussion during a phone contact between Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

The two leaders exchanged views on the pressures caused by the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to seek ways to mitigate the impact of the large-scale movement of people fleeing Afghanistan.

In the nearly 30-minute contact, they agreed that both countries will be affected by the events in Afghanistan since Greece and Turkey face the “same challenge” – that of a new strong refugee -migration crisis.

The Greek Prime Minister and the Turkish President reportedly found common ground on the need to give practical support to the countries in the immediate neighborhood, so that the Afghan refugees stay as close as possible to their homes.

At the same time, the two leaders discussed climate change, as Athens and Ankara experienced multiple forest fires this summer, a phenomenon that has also widely impacted the entire Eastern Mediterranean.

