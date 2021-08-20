400 men try to rape a woman in Pakistan! (warning: distressing videos)

Hundreds of unidentified men are under investigation by Pakistani police after a young woman was sexually assaulted by a crowd of more than 400 people in Lahore while filming a video on TikTok.

The shocking attack was recorded in several videos that went viral and shows the attack of a mob of men against the young woman in a park in the city of East Pakistan, during the visit of a group of friends to a national monument on the anniversary of the country’s independence.

In the footage that caused an uproar in the country, the perpetrators are seen throwing the victim around like a rag doll, tear her clothes and sexually assault her. The woman filed a lawsuit against the man with the police stating that it was 300 to 400 people.

According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Pakistan is the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women, while the Karachi-based War Against Rape organisation estimates that less than 3% of rape cases end in convictions of the perpetrators.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently come under fire after he said last June that rape was linked to “light clothing” and women’s behaviour. “If a woman is scantily dressed, it will have some effect on men, as they are not robots. It is a matter of common sense,” said Imran Khan, when asked about the outbreak of sexual assault and rape in Pakistan.

