Fire in Evia: Race to save Asmini – The flames reached Pefki again (videos-photos)

The battle against the flames of residents and firefighters in Northern Evia continues for the eighth day. The fire burns everything in its path.

Attention has been focused in the last hours on the village of Asmini, for which an evacuation order was issued, as a large fire front approaches after it passed the fire zone created by the firefighters at the scene.

At the same time, the fire reached Pefki, on a route parallel to the places that were burned two days ago.

“If you are in the area of ​​Asminio, Evia, evacuate now to Istiaia. Evacuate to Istiaia. Forest fire in your area”, read the message of 112 for the residents in Asmini, who, however, the residents – mainly the young – refuse to leave the area and their properties and try to set up fire zones.

It is noted that the new resurgence started at a point between Avgaria and Galatsonas, while a suspect was apprehended for arson in Asmini and later released as was reported earlier.