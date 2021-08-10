Fires in Greece: These are the measures for the fire victims

The set of measures for the relief of the victims was proposed to the cabinet by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Prime Minister noted that the measures concern both the citizens and the businesses that were affected.

In addition to the compensations, measures will be taken to restore the damage and the natural environment, while Mr. Mitsotakis stressed that the money will be paid immediately, without unnecessary bureaucracy to the beneficiaries.

Especially for Evia, Mr. Mitsotakis announced a special reconstruction program led by Stavros Benos, the man who had taken over as mayor the task of reconstructuring Kalamata after the earthquake of 1986.

At the same time, he announced that the family of the volunteer forest firefighter Vassilis Filora who lost his life in the battle with the fire will be given a pension.

Starting from tomorrow, every area that was burned is declared reforestable, said Mr. Mitsotakis, pointing out that the first issue now is finding solutions and that is why the documentation of the damages has already begun.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the measures approved today move in three axes:

A. Immediate compensation for any fire victim and suspension of financial liabilities

B. Restoration project

C. Medium-term planning of production reconstruction, especially for Northern Evia

He referred in detail to the measures that are decided, identifying them as follows:

– Mortgage contribution up to 150.000 euros and direct deposit of 20.000, 12.000 or 5.000 euros depending on the degree of damage from August 20 with an application on the platform arogi.gov.gr

– Compensation with 70% of the losses, 20% will be given in advance

– Exemption from ENFIA suspension of insurance and tax obligations

– Rental aid

– Also aid of 4.000 euros for farmers whose crops have been affected

– Especially for the severely affected areas of North Evia, the measures will apply to all residents, regardless of whether they were damaged in the affected areas.

A number of innovations are being adopted in the government decision that will be signed tomorrow, the Prime Minister also said, stating for example that every burned area is declared reforestable.

Concluding his introductory speech, he pointed out that the main concern is to involve civil society.

The previous ministerial council has already approved the program for the reconstruction of the Civil Protection, amounting to 1.7 billion euros, the Prime Minister reminded.

“All of the above means a lot of intensive work”, the Prime Minister said in closing.

He stressed that we have to plan a new beginning especially for Evia, for which a special Committee is formed that will plan not the next but the day after that, as he characteristically said, headed by Stavros Benos, a man who undertook, among other things, the reconstruction of Kalamata after the catastrophic earthquake and has the vision and knowledge to lead this effort.

The proposals of the opposition are welcome, said the Prime Minister, closing his speech.