Five Greek islands on TUI’s ‘green list’ from May 17 for Brits

The travel company TUI has confirmed that it will continue its flights and holiday programs to 19 destinations even after May 17, when it will resume the non-essential trips from Great Britain. According to the British newspaper, Mirror, among the destinations are Portugal and Madeira, which are ready to welcome the British for their summer vacation, while the list also includes five Greek islands, Rhodes, Crete, Corfu, Zakynthos, and Kos.

TUI will offer vacation programs for both the areas on the “green” list and the “orange”. However, it will not operate routes to countries that require tourists to be quarantined in their hotel rooms and those included in the “red” list.

The tour operator has cancelled the holidays to all destinations recommended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain until June 6. These are the areas that are in the “red” and the “orange”. Travellers, however, who are affected by this measure will eventually be rewarded as they will be offered options such as refunds and new bookings. The flights that TUI will offer in its program from May 17 to 27 are from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol.