France beats USA 83-76 in Olympics 2020 basketball group stage

The United States fell to France 83-76 in the first game of group play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The win by France gives them a big advantage over the rest of Group A.

The USA led 74-67 in the fourth quarter, but France went on a 14-0 run to put the game away.

France shot 46.8% from the floor to just 37.3% for the United States. France outrebounded the Americans 41-35. France was led by Evan Fournier, who finished with 28 points and four rebounds. Holiday led the United States with 18 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Durant was just 4-12 shooting and 1-6 from three-point range to finish with 10 points.

