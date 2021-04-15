France offering citizens money to buy electric bikes in exchange for old cars

The Paris accord’s more ambitious target of capping global warming at 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century

France is offering its citizens the chance to trade their gas-guzzling vehicles for a 2,500 euro grant ($2,975.00) to buy an electric bicycle, according to reports.

Reuters reported on April 11 that lawmakers in France’s National Assembly approved a climate change improvement measure in a preliminary vote on April 10. The e-bike stipulation is part of an amendment to a climate bill aiming to reduce the country’s greenhouse emissions by 40% in 2030 from levels previously recorded in 1990.

The French Federation of Bicycle (FUB) Users told Reuters that if the measure is adopted, France would be the first country to offer people the chance to trade in their cars for an environmentally friendly bicycle.

“For the first time it is recognized that the solution is not to make cars greener, but simply to reduce their number,” said Olivier Schneider of the FUB.

