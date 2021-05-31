Giannis records his 1st Playoffs Triple-Double as Bucks sweep Miami Heat (4-0)

The Bucks will most likely face the Nets in the second round playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat in the playoffs in the first round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee after averaging 23.5 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game in the four-game series while recording his first career Playoffs Triple-Double in Game 4 with 20p, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists. Although his team made short work of Miami, the two-time NBA MVP still heaped praise on the Heat organization.

Last year, the Heat eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games. This time around, Antetokounmpo had plenty of help and got his revenge over Jimmy Butler and company.

Giannis and Co. will most likely go up against second-seeded Brooklyn who holds a 3-1 lead against the Boston Celtics.

feature image credit Milwaukee Bucks YouTube channel