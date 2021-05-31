Joint Greek-US military training “POSEIDON’S RAGE” in progress (photos)

The training will last until June 10

The Greek Armed Forces and US Air Forces are carrying out a joint military exercise under the name “Poseidon’s Rage” as part of an operational training session between the two nations’ armies.

The training, which commenced on Friday, May 28, will last until June 10. The goal is to increase operational training and interoperability of the Armed Forces with friendly countries.

The US Air Force, which consists of 14 US Air Forces in Europe-USAFE 492 Fighter Squadron (FS) F-15E aircraft, has relocated to Souda Airport.

As announced by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), “POSEIDON’S RAGE” concerns training at low altitudes, attacks on ground and surface targets, firing of real / training weapons, aerial combat, as well as missions of complex air operations (Composite Air Operation-COMAO).

The program also includes Close Air Support (CAS) missions, in collaboration with the Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) of the Army and Special Warfare Command (DEP) of HNDGS, as well as air defence exercises (Air Defense Exercise-ADEX) with the participation Navy ships.

also read

Greek ex-boxing champion gunned down in drive-by shooting (videos-photos)

Porn actress pays $ 4.8 million for mansion in California (photos)