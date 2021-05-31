Greek ex-boxing champion gunned down in drive-by shooting (videos-photos)

Police believe the murder had to do with gang-related feuds

Police are investigating the murder of a retired Greek boxer who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Vari in East Attica on Monday morning.

Officers believe the mafia-style execution of Tassos Berdesis, 39, appears to be related to feuds between criminal groups.

The shooting of the former champion, who had participated in a reality TV show, was carried out by a gang of suspects who shot him with a Kalashnikov at 22 Andrea Papandreou Street in his car, just before he entered the entrance of the Aeolos boxing gym. The victim was sprayed with bullets as he was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Berdesis had been linked to criminal bosses and faced charges in the court of being a member of a gang shaking down store owners for protection in the city of Patras in the past.

The victim had taken part in the Greek reality show “Survival” and his relationship with Star Hellas 2008, Dionysia Koukiou, also kept him in the public eye.

The murder is the latest in a series of gang-related killings in the Greek capital, as in a separate incident, a 32-year-old Albanian national was shot dead in a coffee shop in Sepolia, west of Athens, on Sunday evening.

