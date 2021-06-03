Girl in Tunisia arrested for fake verses of the Quran she named coronavirus

Tunisian authorities arrested a young woman for publishing fake verses of the Quran which she named the novel coronavirus.

Amna Al-Sharqi will be investigated by the Tunisian public prosecution, El Bashayer reported, for posting a text on her Facebook page entitled “Surah Corona”.

Al-Sharqi sparked outrage on social media for the fake verses and even received death threats.

Tunisian public opinion was reportedly divided, with a majority demanding Al-Sharqi be tried for the “desecration of the Quran”, according to El Bashayer.

A minority of Tunisians voiced the opinion that her act falls under freedom of expression.

Al-Sharqi confirmed that she had received death threats for writing the text.

She said on Facebook that what she had published was not a distortion of the Quran, stressing that it did not include the word “God” or “religion”.