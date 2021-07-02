Golden Dawn: Christos Pappas has been arrested

The fugitive was hosted in an apartment by a 52-year-old woman from Ukraine who was also arrested

Christos Pappas, the number two of Golden Dawn, who has been evading arrest since October after the Golden Dawn trial, was arrested on Thursday night by anti-terrorist men in the area of ​​Zografou.

Shortly after 21:00′ conventional cars of the counter-terrorist force, closed down 28th of October Street entered the ground floor apartment where they arrested Christos Pappas.

The fugitive was hosted in an apartment by a 52-year-old woman from Ukraine, who has become a naturalized relatively recently.

The woman was also arrested. After his arrest, Pappas was taken to the detention center on the 12th floor of the General Police Directorate of Attica, together with the 52-year-old and will be taken to the Athens Public Prosecutor.

Today, Christos Pappas will be taken to the prosecutor for the execution of sentences and then to the Domokos prison.

It is recalled that the 59-year-old deputy leader of the Golden Dawn has been sentenced by the three-member Criminal Court of Appeals to 13 years in prison for “directing a criminal organization”.

The information about the location of Christos Pappas reached the police a few days ago. It is probable that he was there all the time he remained wanted.

