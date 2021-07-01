The World’s Largest Smartphone Markets (infographic)

According to estimates from Newzoo, China is far ahead of all other countries

Having been one of the first major tech events to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak last year, this year’s edition of Mobile World Congress is one of the first events to bring back in-person attendees, albeit at reduced capacity. With pre-pandemic attendance typically around 100,000, this year’s hybrid edition of the wireless industry trade show is expected to draw 50,000 visitors to Barcelona.

And as the mobile industry is showcasing the latest trends in mobile technology this week, we’re taking a look at the world’s largest smartphone markets. According to estimates from Newzoo, China is far ahead of all other countries in terms of smartphone users. With more than 900 million users, the Chinese market is larger than those of India, the U.S. and Indonesia combined, illustrating why it’s so important for companies like Apple to cater to the needs of Chinese consumers.

source statista

