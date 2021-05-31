Grants worth €1,047,000 earmarked for Museums and Visuals Arts by Greek Culture Ministry

The amount of €937,000 was earmarked for actions of museums

The Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports has issued grants totaling €1,047,000 to support actions and initiatives of Museums and the Visual Arts sector.

The amount of €937,000 was earmarked for actions of museums, galleries, and collections of modern culture, while the amount of €110,000 concerns proposals for the development of research work on art and cross-sectoral or inter-artistic works for 2021.

The provision of total financial support of €937,000 will be released on a case-by-case basis and concerns 39 proposals for actions of museums, galleries, and collections of modern culture, in accordance with the requests submitted in the relevant invitation of the Ministry of Culture of April 21, 2021.

