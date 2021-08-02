Greece, Cyprus, Israel, send “Nautical Geo” for research in Crete

If a positive decision is made, the pipeline, is expected to be put into operation by 2025

On Sunday, August 1, the seismic and underwater surveys for East Med begun off the coast of Crete.

A relevant NAVTEX was issued a few days ago by the Heraklion station for the research vessel “Nautical Geo”.

The vessel has been leased from Greece, Cyprus and Israel and will be in the wider area off Crete, in order to carry out scientific research, according to NAVTEX.

The surveys, which include bottom imaging and recording, seismic data recording and other related underwater surveys, will be conducted in the eastern Cretan Sea, off Ierapetra, as well as in the Carpathian Sea.

The data collected from the surveys conducted by “Nautical Geo” will be necessary for the further actions regarding the next phases of the Eastmed pipeline, in view of the final investment decision for the construction of the pipeline, which is expected to be taken by the end of 2022.

See Also:

The Philistines were likely of Greek origin, according to new DNA evidence

If a positive decision is made, the pipeline, is expected to be put into operation by 2025.

In addition to the research to be carried out by “Nautical Geo”, the preparations for the next steps in relation to the implementation of the pipeline are progressing, as the Ministry of Energy is already promoting the elaboration of the Special Ecological Assessments provided by the current legislation, in the context of the environmental licensing of the project.