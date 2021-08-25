Greece gets 2 top tourism awards at American FXExpress 2021 Awards

Greece picked up two top awards at the American tourism awards FXExpress 2021 Awards, as American travellers at every opportunity express their desire to visit Greece, despite the problems that have arisen due to the pandemic.

Specifically, Greece was ranked first in the category “Favourite Country” for the second consecutive year and in second place in the category “Favorite Honeymoon Destination” at the “Global Traveler’s – The Trazees” awards.

Meanwhile, for the eighth consecutive year, Santorini was named the “Best Island in Europe” at the “Global Traveler’s – Leisure Lifestyle Awards”.

Voting took place electronically from 14 December 2020 to 30 April 2021 among the readers of the monthly magazine for business tourism and luxury tourism “Global Traveler” and the website “The Trazees” (trazeetravel.com) for travelers aged 25- 40 years old, of the publishing group FXExpress Publications Inc.

According to the organizers of the awards, “the readers appreciated the efforts made by Greece in order to offer incredible experiences in the field of luxury tourism”.

In a related article entitled “4 reasons to visit Greece now”, the authors of the print and online edition note, among other things: “With more than 2,000 islands, each with its own identity and charm, cities full of history and UNESCO World Heritage Sites and unspoilt, traditional villages, Greece has endless beauty to explore. A beauty that meets history. Its beaches are beautiful, while the hospitality of its inhabitants is unparalleled.”