It had a focal depth of 43 km

A tremor measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was reported at 8 this morning in western Crete, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. The epicentre was located in the prefecture of Chania at sea.

The exact epicentre of the earthquake was pinpointed west of Paleochora Chania at a distance of 48 km.

The focal depth of the earthquake is 43 km.

also read

Greece gets 2 top tourism awards at American FXExpress 2021 Awards