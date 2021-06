Greece: The application that shows the zone prices for each property is now available

The objective value is used for the transfer of real estate due to sale, parental benefit, etc.

The Ministry of Finance posted a special online platform for finding the zone prices of the country’s real estate.

The application enables owners to calculate the objective value of their property which is used for the transfer of real estate due to sale, parental benefit, etc.

You can connect directly to the platform here: (https://www1.gsis.gr/valuemaps/)

