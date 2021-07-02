Greek celebrity chef Akis Petretzikis becomes a dad for the first time (photo)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: July 2, 2021

He posted a photo on his Facebook page

Greek celebrity chef Akis Petretzikis welcomed his first child today.

The famous chef, who has millions of fans on social media, informed his audience a while ago that his partner, Konstantina, gave birth to their child through the official page, which he maintains on Facebook, by posting a photo, where he is holding the tiny feet of their baby.

In the caption of the photo, he expressed his happiness, writing: “When I did not believe that so much happiness can fit in a photo … Mom Konstantina and dad Akis today are living the best day of their lives!”

 

 

