Greek Church wants Temples open during Easter Holy Week

The Greek Orthodox Church is seeking a solution for all churches to operate during the Easter period. The Permanent Holy Synod (DIS) met for two days via a teleconference, under the Presidency of the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II and the clergy decided it would seek ways in cooperation with the competent authorities so that Churches and Monasteries would be allowed to function during the Holy Week of Easter.

The Greek government has eased some of the strict Covid-19 measures implemented with retail stores allowed to operate under certain conditions, while senior high schools are expected to resume classes on April 12, following relevant recommendations by the Infectious Disease team.

According to sources, the Church is looking for the safest way and based on the sanitary rules for the temples to operate on Holy Week, as it judged that since it is possible for retail stores to open under certain conditions, the temples also should be permitted to open with a certain number of people per sq.m.

also read

Turkish fighter jet crashes killing pilot (video)