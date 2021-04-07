Turkish fighter jet crashes killing pilot (video)

A Turkish Northrop NF-5 fighter jet crashed earlier Wednesday in the Konya region of southern Turkey, killing the pilot.

The news was confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Defence, which stated that the accident happened at 14:15 local time, while an investigation has been launched into the causes of the crash.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences via Telegram, saying “I express my condolences to his family, relatives, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.”

According to local media, the aircraft belonged to the Turkish Air Force team Turkish Stars and the accident occurred during a training flight. Earlier reports suggested the plane may have been an F-16.

video courtesy of Haber Turk TV Twitter feed