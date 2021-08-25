Greek government mulling expansion of mandatory vaccination to other sectors, spokesperson says

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou spoke to ANT1 TV about the new measures for unvaccinated citizens, announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Health, claiming they did not divide society in the vaccinated and the unvaccinated but rather were aimed at protecting the prior. He added that the prospect of expanding the mandatory vaccinations to include other professional sectors was under consideration by the government.

“We are all facing a pandemic. “We do not divide, we protect the unvaccinated with measures,” he said characteristically.

At the same time, the government spokesman clarified that the new measures do not mean that efforts to persuade those still skeptical about taking the jabs would continue. He reiterated that all vaccines are safe and citizens have access to any formulation they want.

He called on the people to be careful of the fake news about the vaccines and stressed that no one is going to be censored. “But we can not sit idly by. We have an obligation to shield people from the possibility of reliving the situations of the previous period when we did not have the vaccine,” he said.

Regarding the possibility of a new general lockdown, he appeared reassuring, emphasising that no general restrictions would be imposed. However, he did not rule out local measures, such as those imposed in recent days in Crete and Messinia. “If the set safety indicators are breached, there will be targeted measures, but not in the logic of closing restaurants or nightclubs,” he explained, noting that the economy would be open.

