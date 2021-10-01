Greek grandma unimpressed by Gordon Ramsay’s sauce (funny video)

When your name is Gordon Ramsay, you’re a famous chef with popular TV shows. But when a yiayia on the Greek island of Santorini criticizes your food, you’re in real trouble.

In the first of two episodes of “Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek,” the popular ITV cooking and traveling show, the British chef attempted to create a sauce and asked a yiayia (grandma) to taste it. She was unimpressed.

Ramsey attempted to make a salsa verde, a sauce based on the famous capers growing on the island. He needed the sauce to accompany a plate of shrimp he was preparing for his and the other chefs’ ITV show.

Yiayia unimpressed by Ramsay’s sauce

After finishing the sauce, Ramsay asks the yiayia who offered him lodging to taste it. Confident, excited and sure of the yiayia‘s verdict, he was stunned when she had no reaction whatsoever to his cooking.

After a few seconds, while his co-chefs in the show, Gino and Fred were stunned and Gino commented “She doesn’t like it, she doesn’t know what to say,” the yiayia came out with her blunt verdict.

source greekreporter.com