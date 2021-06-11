Greek PM Mitsotakis’ meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Prime Minister of the Region of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Masoud Barzani, who is visiting Athens for the first time.

During the meeting, the prospects of deeper cooperation were examined, focusing on the economic and cultural sector.

Both men expressed their readiness for specific steps that will lead to the full utilization of all opportunities.

There was also an exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest that concern the wider region and there was agreement on that security and stability are a common objective and require respect for the rules of international law and good neighborliness.

