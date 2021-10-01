Greek population is shrinking as there were more deaths than births in 2020

Greece’s population decreased last year, as the deaths were 46,317 more than the births.

In particular, according to the demographic figures announced by ELSTAT:

Births in Greece in 2020 amounted to 84,767 (43,534 boys and 41,233 girls), an increase of 1.2% compared to 2019 which was 83,763 (42,945 boys and 40,818 girls). Births do not include stillbirths, which amounted to 440, reduced by 3.1% compared to 2019 which was 454.

Deaths amounted to 131,084 (66,198 men, 64,864 women and 22 deaths of unknown sex), an increase 4.9% compared to 2019 which was 124,954 (63,079 men and 61,875 women). Under-one infant deaths rose to 275, reducing the infant mortality rate (under-one infant deaths per 1,000 live births) from 3.75 in 2019 to 3.24 in 2020.

Marriages to 31,475 (11,935 religious and 19,540 political), showing a decrease of 33.2% compared to 2019, during which 47,137 (23,278 religious and 23,859 political) had taken place.

