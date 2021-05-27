Heavy storms and rain – Severe weather warning issued by the Hellenic Meteorological Service

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a severe weather warning, with rains and heavy

storms that will be accompanied in places by hail and strong winds, starting from northern Greece on Thursday afternoon.

In particular, intense phenomena are forecast:

Initially in western and central Macedonia and in the evening in eastern Macedonia, weakening in the early morning hours

of Friday (28-05-2021).

Again, from noon until late Friday afternoon (28-05-2021), in the eastern parts of central Macedonia, in eastern Macedonia, as well as in Thrace.

The weather today is expected to have a turn for the worse, as it will suddenly change with rain, a slight drop in temperature, and hail in the north, with the rest of the country … enjoying high temperatures and sunshine.

The intense phenomena will affect northern Greece and may reach as far as Thessaly in central Greece.