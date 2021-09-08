Hellenic Food Authority recalls white pepper product

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has ordered the immediate recall of white pepper, as the presence of the allergenic substance mustard was detected in the product, which is not stated on the label.

Specifically, the product “white grated dried pepper” with the brand name “Master Chef” in plastic sealed package of 560 gr, with batch number 01878106317 and consumption preferably before: 10/2023, which is packaged in Greece for MART KAS and KARY SA from VASILEIOS DIAMANTOPOULOS SA “HELIOS SPICES” is recalled.

EFET requested the immediate recall/withdrawal of the entire batch of the product from the market and the relevant controls are already underway. Consumers, who are allergic to mustard and have already purchased the product (photos below), are advised not to consume it”.