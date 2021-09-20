How many days does a Greek have to work to buy the iPhone 13? (list)

Apple launched its latest iteration of smartphones, the iPhone 13, and although its price is generally affordable for some around the world, for the average Greek worker not so much…So, how many days does a Greek have to work to buy the iPhone 13?

Although the situation has improved since 2020 and quite a bit from 2019, the Greek – on average – has to work 25.1 days to be able to acquire the new Apple model. The corresponding measurement for 2020 was 26.7 and in 2019 27.7 working days.

Note that the prices of the iPhone 11, 12, and 13. do not differ significantly.

Workers in Cyprus are in a better position, as they need 14.9 days (14.3 in 2019), while the workers in Turkey have to work 92.5 working days to make a phone call with the new Apple product…

According to the picodi, which did a study, the price of the iPhone13, with 128MB of memory was calculated, and the average per capita income: