How much would the Statue of Liberty cost today? (videos)

This day in 1885 the Statue of Liberty arrived in the US which had cost $ 250,000. However, its price today would be much different.

France wanted to seal its friendship with the United States with a magnificent gift and undoubtedly, whoever sees it, can not express a different opinion.

The Statue of Liberty was the perfect gift and the French wanted to mark the 100th anniversary of America’s Independence Day but they did not succeed in being on time.

On June 17, 1885, the Statue of Liberty sailed to America, crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 350 separate pieces, packed in over 200 boxes.

The bronze and iron statue, which was assembled in New York, was presented officially the following year to a ceremony by the US Presided Grover Cleveland and quickly became a global symbol of freedom and democracy.

It was designed by French sculptor Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi with the help of engineer Gustave Eiffel, who later designed the Eiffel Tower, another world symbol.

The French had originally planned to complete this great work by 1876, to mark the 100th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence, but failed to raise money from auctions, lotteries and boxing matches on time. It took more time to raise the $250,000 needed.

How much does this amount in today’s money? More than $5.5 million.

It was finally completed in Paris in 1884. A 93-meter-tall female figure holding an inscription in one hand and a torch in the other.

Her new home was Bentlow Island in New York and even more memorable is that her true color is not this greenish, but copper, which has faded over time.