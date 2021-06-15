Hungary passes law banning promotion of homosexuality to minors

“Pornography & content expressing sexuality or promoting gender identity, gender reassignment & homosexuality should not be accessible to persons under 18 years old”

In Hungary, Viktor Orban’s government is adopting a law that prohibits the promotion of homosexuality to minors.

The amendment was approved by 157 Members. The opposition boycotted the vote, with the exception of the right-wing Jobbik party, which voted in favor.

“Pornography and content expressing sexuality or promoting gender identity, gender reassignment and homosexuality should not be accessible to persons under 18 years of age”, reads the new law, which seeks to “protect children’s rights”.

In practice, the training programs or advertisements of large companies referring to groups of the LGBTQI community, will no longer be allowed.

