ICBM missile launch aborted in US

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, experienced a ground abort prior to launch.

The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation, and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch.

The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met.

The test launch program helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.

