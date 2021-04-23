Image shows school band “Socially Distanced” inside Human Tents

An image shows students at a school in Wenatchee, Washington State socially distanced inside what look like human tents as they perform in a band.

The picture appears to show two girls playing saxophones while trapped inside the awning-like structures, while others in the background play flute.

According to the article, “You can’t see them smiling beneath the masks,” but the kids are happy to be back at school.

The article quotes Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson, who celebrates the fact that the school environment has been carefully tailored to ensure that students never remove their face coverings.

“We really have an environment in this building where there is never a reason where a kid has to take their mask off,” he said.

