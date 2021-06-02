Insane Video Shows A Man Stopping An Alleged Burglar At Gunpoint (warning: foul language)

One alleged burglar learned the hard way that breaking into houses is a really bad idea. In an Instagram video posted by @makeufeelsumtypeway, who says he’s a former law enforcement officer, a man allegedly broke into his house, and he confronted him at gunpoint.

Not just at gunpoint, but he had the barrel of his handgun right to the man’s head. He wrote the following in part about the situation:

This man broke into my home on memorial while i was gone …most would have shot and killed him but i wanted him to understand that he doesn’t have to live his life this way …this could happen to anyone watching this ……stay safe stay aware …no everyone in life get second chances.

source dailycaller.com

video and feature image courtesy of makeufeelsumtypeway