Iron Maiden and West Ham United launch new football shirt and training range (photos)

The band and the East London football club have joined forces again for an iconic ‘away’ shirt

Iron Maiden and Steve Harris’ beloved West Ham United have teamed up again to launch a new ‘away’ shirt and training apparel collection.

Having first collaborated on a ‘Die With Your Boots On’ home shirt in 2009, the band and the East London football club have joined forces again for an iconic ‘away’ shirt, modelled above by Steve Harris and WHU midfielder Saïd Benrahma. The new shirt is accompanied by a new West Ham/Iron Maiden training jacket and a new range of Iron Maiden training wear.

“It was incredible to see the number of Iron Maiden and West Ham fans that picked up the initial home shirt,” says Steve Harris. “With West Ham doing so well in the Premier League right now, it feels like a nice time to put out this ‘away’ shirt. I’m so happy to carry the Maiden/West Ham partnership further… who knows, it might bring us luck for a Champions League place, you never know! COYI!”

source loudersound.com