Japan’s health workers unvaccinated ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Less than 30% of health workers in Japan have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in major cities, only 2 months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper wrote today as calls for cancellation of the Games increase.

Government figures released this week show that three months after the start of the vaccination campaign in the country, less than 40% of all health workers have been fully vaccinated.

The problem is particularly acute in the capital Tokyo, which will host the Games, and in other cities with large populations where, according to the newspaper, the percentage of fully vaccinated health workers is less than 30%.

The slow pace of vaccination of doctors and nurses is one of the complaints expressed by the medical associations of the country that have called for the cancellation of the Games as the country fights to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The government aims to vaccinate more than 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of July.

To achieve this, the government hopes to deliver about one million doses a day, which is three times faster than today.

So far only 3.7% of Japan’s population of 126 million has been vaccinated with at least the first dose – the slowest rate of vaccination among rich countries.

