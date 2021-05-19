Turkish airbase attacked by drones (video)

Diyarbakir airbase in south-eastern Turkey was attacked by drones on Tuesday night, signaling an alarm to the country’s armed forces.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense clarified in a statement that the attack took place at 00:30 and there were no injuries or damage, while security measures were increased both in Diyarbakir and in other Turkish military bases.

Ministry of National Defence: “An attempt was made to attack our 8th Main Jet Base Command in Diyarbakır with model aircraft around 00:30. No damage or casualties occurred at our base. Necessary physical measures have been taken at our base.”

While it is not known who may have carried out the attack with drones, the information states that many shots were heard while an image was broadcast showing a drone falling into the base.