Kickboxer dies after KO head kick (video: warning distressing)

25-year-old kickboxer Joel Cahuasqui lost his life after being knocked out by a head kick during an amateur fight in Ecuador.
Despite wearing protective headgear, the kickboxer was knocked out cold during the KickBoxing National Selective and Pacific Cup Championship last week in his native country.
According to El Notre, there were no paramedics or physicians at ringside when the fight concluded and Cahuasqui was rushed to hospital.
He suffered a brain haemorrhage from the high kick and doctors were not able to save him as the young fighter was later removed from his ventilator and pronounced dead.
video courtesy of Alberto Astudillo Twitter feed
source talksport.com
Lamento informar que el deportista de los registros de Imbabura, Joel Cahuasqui acaba de fallecer, según informan allegados.
El deportista tuvo una hemorragía del tallo cerebral tras combate celebrado en el Campeonato Copa del Pacífico y Selectivo Nacional de KickBoxing 🥋🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/DWqrais7ff
— Alberto Astudillo B. (@AVAstudillo) April 2, 2021