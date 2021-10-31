Knife and acid attack on a train in Japan – At least 15 injured (videos)

A man is in critical condition and about 14 others have been injured after being attacked with a knife, a flammable liquid and hydrochloric acid by a stranger in a train car in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported.
The suspect, about 20 years old, was arrested on the spot, the media reported.
列車で塩酸まき複数けが 男確
京王線
国領駅https://t.co/KwzYQmHEkS pic.twitter.com/oSxt9Wwj2M
— 千葉 健太郎 (@kasadoshimaKuda) October 31, 2021
The attack took place on a train bound for Shinjuku, the busiest train station in the world, today at 8pm local time as many young people were going to the city center to celebrate Halloween, just as the polls closed after today’s parliamentary elections.
きょう午後8時ごろ、東京 調布市を走行中の京王線の車内で男が刃物を振り回して周りの乗客に切りつけ、さらに液体をまいて車内に火をつけました。
警視庁は20代の容疑者を逮捕して詳しい状況を調べています。
（映像は午後8時50分ごろ撮影）https://t.co/FhZ91avfCv#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/aUe93oMPmq
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 31, 2021
A video posted on Twitter and broadcast by NHK shows a crowd of passengers trying to get out of the windows of a train at the station and a few seconds later a small fire appears.
乗ってた電車で液体まいて人燃やした人がいて、電車急に止まってみんな窓から出て、やった人は逃げてるって……
国領駅 pic.twitter.com/9JzDE07xvH
— ayase(ʕ͡تʔぬん) (@III0305III) October 31, 2021
According to the same sources, some seats of the wagon caught fire.
31日午後8時ごろ、東京 調布市を走行中の京王線の車内で男が刃物を振り回して周りの乗客に切りつけ、さらに液体をまいて車内に火をつけました。6人がけがをしていて、このうち1人は意識不明の重体だということで、警視庁が詳しい状況を調べています。#nhk_news https://t.co/FhZ91avfCv
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 31, 2021