Knife and acid attack on a train in Japan – At least 15 injured (videos)

The suspect, about 20 years old, was arrested on the spot, the media reported

A man is in critical condition and about 14 others have been injured after being attacked with a knife, a flammable liquid and hydrochloric acid by a stranger in a train car in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported.

The attack took place on a train bound for Shinjuku, the busiest train station in the world, today at 8pm local time as many young people were going to the city center to celebrate Halloween, just as the polls closed after today’s parliamentary elections.

A video posted on Twitter and broadcast by NHK shows a crowd of passengers trying to get out of the windows of a train at the station and a few seconds later a small fire appears.

According to the same sources, some seats of the wagon caught fire.