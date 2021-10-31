Shocking video shows the robbery victim being grabbed by the hood of the perpetrators’ car (video)

The incident that took place on Friday afternoon in Menidi was like a scene from a movie.

A woman fell victim to a robbery and in her attempt to prevent the perpetrators from escaping, jumped on the hood of their car.

The four roma robbers were following the woman from Kifissia, where she had gone to an ATM.

The unsuspecting victim was carrying a big amount of money in her bag and when she arrived in Menidi the perpetrators hit her with their car, in order to force her to get out of her vehicle.

See Also:

G20: Erdogan-Biden meeting concluded on the sidelines of the summit

She was then attacked and her bag snatched. The woman, wanting to prevent them from escaping, climbed on the hood of their car, however, they did not stop and they drove at least 400 meters with her hanging outside the car.

Eventually, the perpetrators managed to escape and a large police mobilization followed, until finally their car was found burned in Parnitha.

Investigations to locate the four perpetrators are ongoing.