Large forest fire burning in Evros – One village evacuated (photos)

A large forest fire is raging across Evros, with strong winds hindering the efforts of firefighters to extinguish the flames. The fire is burning virgin flora, on the fringes of the uniquely biodiverse forest of Dadia, while earlier, the evacuation of the settlement of Lefkimi was completed.

Many units of the fire brigade have been mobilised to contain the spread of the front, as as the vice-governor of Evros Dimitris Petrovic told protothema.gr, who said that the fire has numerous fire spots, while strong winds are blowing in the area that is making the fight even more difficult.

Local authorities have informed the residents of Lefkimi who are unable to leave their village to move to the central square of the village.