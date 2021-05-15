Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes were put inside bullets and given to friends (video)

More than 5 years after the death of Motörhead’s leader, singer & bassist, a moving detail became known

Motörhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister was a unique character until the end. More than 5 years after his death, it was revealed that the musician’s ashes were put inside bullets that were given to his close friends.

TV and radio personality, Riki Rachtman, that was the host of MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball posted on his twitter that he received the bullet, saying:

Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead pic.twitter.com/gnI9aWe4iU — TheBall is back !!! (@RikiRachtman) March 22, 2021

Lemmy Kilmister death

Lemmy Kilmister unfortunately died in 2015 at his home in Los Angeles, California, on December 28, at the age of 70. He died due to aggressive prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia and heart failure. The vocalist had been suffering from diabetes and other health problems for several years.

Guitarist Phil Campbell talked about Lemmy final years in an interview, saying:

“Towards the last couple of years, Lem wasn’t quite himself. He just wanted to carry on. You could see Lemmy aging a little bit more. ’Cause he was a fair amount older than the rest of us.

“But he was doing fine – he was playing fine. We just carried on. We kind of slowed it down a little bit, but it was still full-on touring compared to what other bands do. Us slowing down was just like full-on touring for many other bands.

Source: Rock & Roll Garage