Sakellaropoulou from Evros: “Greece does not tolerate unacceptable claims & threats from anyone”

The President of the Republic visited a position of the deterrent fence at the Greek-Turkish border

“Greece respects the peaceful coexistence, good neighborly relations and international law, but at the same time does not tolerate unacceptable demands and threats from anyone”, said President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, from the Greek-Turkish border, during her visit in Evros, at the new deterrent fence.

“Today I am close to all those who selflessly defend the territorial integrity of the country and guarantee its security”, said Ms. Sakellaropoulou.

He referred to the events of March 2020 in Kastanies and other parts of the Greek-Turkish border in Evros and noted: “I hope and wish events such as those experienced by our fellow citizens at the borders in 2020 with the weaponisation of the suffering of persecuted people not to be repeated. And the best guarantee for that is the determination, the readiness and the high sense of responsibility that the personnel of our Armed Forces and our Security Forces that have undertaken to guard our borders, which are at the same time the borders of Europe”.

The President was briefed by the commander of the Fourth Army Corps, Lieutenant General Angelos Houdeloudis and the Lieutenant General of the Police Directorate of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Paschalis Syritoudis about the progress of the construction works of the fence.

Ms. Sakellaropoulou visited a military outpost in the area of ​​Nea Vyssa where she talked to the officers and soldiers and members of Frontex.

