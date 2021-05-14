Two Greek hotels in best in the world: Tripadvisor

The two Greek hotels that stood out are located in Halkidiki

Two Greek hotels are among the 10 best in the world, in the Best of the Best category of the Travelers’ Choice Awards of Tripadvisor for 2021.

These hotels come in all categories, from family resorts to boutique hotels, and have the highest scores of travellers from around the world.

The two Greek hotels that stood out are located in Halkidiki and are the “Sani Dunes” in Sani and the “Achtis Hotel” in Afitos.

Sani Dunes

“What we liked most about the whole three-generation family that was there is an atmosphere, which is both sophisticated and simple, created by the amazing mix of professionalism and friendliness.”

Achtis Hotel

“Passing the gate, you enter a heavenly and peaceful oasis. They make you feel like a king. The special touches make all the difference”