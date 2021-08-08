Lionel Messi in tears at his “goodbye” from Barcelona – “I did not want to leave, I have not signed with anyone” (videos)

After 21 years in Barcelona and 35 titles Lionel Messi spoke for the last time to the people of the “blaugrana” about all these years he spent at the “Camp Nou”.

Before he even begin his farewell speech, Lionel Messi burst into tears, as did everyone in the press room watching the Argentine star for the last time in Barcelona.

Then, when he found the courage to speak, he explained the reasons why he can no longer continue playing in the team of his heart, emphasizing that he never expected him to leave the club.

Among other things, he wanted to keep a low profile regarding his future, despite the reports that want him to have already agreed with Paris Saint-Germain, saying that “there is no final agreement yet”.

See Also:

Egypt: Khufu’s boat was transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum with grandeur (video-photos)

The 34-year-old ace, after the end of the press conference and the commemorative photos, left for the last time with his family, from “Camp Nou”.

Barcelona’s fans may not have been able to attend the press conference for Lionel Messi’s last “goodbye”, but they waited patiently outside the “Camp Nou” to cheer for him one last time and say their own goodbye.