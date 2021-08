Olympic Games: The spectacular closing ceremony & new the date in Paris (photos)

“Merci Tokyo” from Paris which will host the 2021 Olympic Games

After 2.5 weeks, the 32nd Olympic Games have come to an end, with the Closing Ceremony marking the handing over of the baton to France, which will host the 33rd Games in Paris in three years.

The Closing Ceremony was clearly inspired by the Japanese tradition, with strong elements of the country’s history.

The flag bearer of the Greek delegation was the leader of the National Polo Team, Giannis Foundoulis.

See Also:

Cyprus: 25 years since the assassinations of Tassos Isaac & Solomos Solomou (photos)