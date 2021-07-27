Lithuania adds 6 Greek islands to Covid-19 ‘red list’

Lithuania added six Greek islands (Crete, Rhodes, Santorini, Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos, with the exception of Thassos), along with Ireland and Belgium to its list of countries where tourists returning from will be quarantined for 10 days on their arrival.

According to a statement from the Lithuanian Ministry of Health, as of Monday, July 26, the aforementioned destinations have been categorised as red zone areas.

For Lithuanians returning from red and gray destinations, a mandatory pre-departure test and 10 days isolation is required.

For those returning from a yellow area, one test is provided before the trip and another on the 3rd or 5th day after arrival.

For those returning from green areas, a pre-departure test is required.

These requirements do not apply to travellers who have recovered from coronavirus for 180 days or have been fully vaccinated with the last dose 14 days before.