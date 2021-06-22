“Macedonia” is Bulgarian, extreme right MEP Dzhambazki claims in video

In an effort to rally Bulgarian nationalists ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria on July 11th, the far-right BMPO party continues its aggressive rhetoric against Skopje.

On the occasion of the recent visit to Sofia of the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia Zoran Zaev, the Vice President of the Bulgarian BMRO, MEP Angel Dzhambazki, posted on his personal account an official video of his party, entitled: “‘Macedonia'” is Bulgarian”.

In the provocative video, part of the campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, the BMPO essentially presents Skopje as a historical and cultural part of “Greater Bulgaria”, which sometimes “reaches” the Aegean Sea.