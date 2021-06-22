Greeks a step before taking off Covid masks outdoors

Greek authorities are expected to permit people to take off Covid-19 masks outdoors, as data shows a steady decline in coronavirus cases in the country over the past weeks.

The decision is expected to be taken by the committee of experts during its regular meeting, the day after Thursday 24 June, with the majority of its members openly in favour of the decision and its immediate implementation.

Government spokeswoman Aristotle Peloni also referred to the issue, while informing the press, saying: “We all hope that we are close to taking off the masks outdoors, given the epidemiological picture. In any case, this is a decision that should be made by experts, evaluating all the facts. The issue will be discussed in the committee of experts within the week “.