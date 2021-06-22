Hollywood star Kate Hudson in Skiathos (photo)

Greece is proving time and again that its beauties are irresistible to the Hollywood stars who choose it for their summer holidays.

Actress, Kate Hudson, is having a summer vacation on the island of Skiathos, where she has a holiday house.

The news was “revealed” when she posted a photo on her Instagram profile, walking on a “secret” beach in Skiathos, wearing her swimsuit and holding two bottles of rose wine. In fact, she characteristically noted in the caption of her photo: “Feels like summer”.

Kate Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, and her partner, Kurt Russell, are known to own a holiday home on the Sporades cluster Island, which they usually visit every summer.

Kate Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, was the first to arrive on the island of Skiathos on the afternoon of Saturday, June 12, in a Learjet, along with her Kate’s 70-year-old stepfather, Kurt Russell.

A little while later, the actress herself arrived on the island with her partner Danny Fujikawa. Their 2.5-year-old daughter Rani and 9-year-old Bing travelled with them.

Wearing a striped bikini in earthy colors, 42-year-old Kate Hudson impressed with her silhouette and combined her look with an airy beige kaftan and a knitted beach bag.

